cars
'Go ahead, drink and drive' urges Heineken
Publicis Singapore campaign puts beer fridges in parking lots. What could possibly go wrong?
BMW flaunts tailored menswear and live body art at launch party
An exclusive event (and curious live performance) in Hong Kong resulted in over 70 pre-orders for the brand’s Luxury Class models.
Top Japanese auto brands hold lead over luxury, Asian rivals
Toyota still outpaces German luxury car brands, while Honda and Yamaha are top in motorcycles. But Indian and Chinese auto brands are edging up.
Porsche brand management head talks young Chinese buyers and auto shows
Deniz Keskin, the brand management head of Porsche, speaks about millennials’ attitude towards car ownership, auto shows, and the brand’s enduring ties with motorsport.
It’s about building experiences, not just selling cars
The lead marketer at Inchcape explains why taking your hands off the wheel when it comes to messaging in the automobile market is often the best way to drive highly prized consumer engagement.
Hyundai CMO: No cookie-cutter experiences
Frustrated with “superficial” marketing, CMO Wonhong Cho is turning to more imaginative, artistic and interpretive experiences to project Hyundai as a future-facing brand.
