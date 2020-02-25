cars

'Go ahead, drink and drive' urges Heineken
Feb 25, 2020
Ad Nut

'Go ahead, drink and drive' urges Heineken

Publicis Singapore campaign puts beer fridges in parking lots. What could possibly go wrong?

BMW flaunts tailored menswear and live body art at launch party
Jul 4, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

BMW flaunts tailored menswear and live body art at launch party

An exclusive event (and curious live performance) in Hong Kong resulted in over 70 pre-orders for the brand’s Luxury Class models.

Top Japanese auto brands hold lead over luxury, Asian rivals
Jun 11, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Top Japanese auto brands hold lead over luxury, Asian rivals

Toyota still outpaces German luxury car brands, while Honda and Yamaha are top in motorcycles. But Indian and Chinese auto brands are edging up.

Porsche brand management head talks young Chinese buyers and auto shows
Feb 21, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Porsche brand management head talks young Chinese buyers and auto shows

Deniz Keskin, the brand management head of Porsche, speaks about millennials’ attitude towards car ownership, auto shows, and the brand’s enduring ties with motorsport.

It’s about building experiences, not just selling cars
Dec 10, 2018
Faaez Samadi

It’s about building experiences, not just selling cars

The lead marketer at Inchcape explains why taking your hands off the wheel when it comes to messaging in the automobile market is often the best way to drive highly prized consumer engagement.

Hyundai CMO: No cookie-cutter experiences
May 14, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Hyundai CMO: No cookie-cutter experiences

Frustrated with “superficial” marketing, CMO Wonhong Cho is turning to more imaginative, artistic and interpretive experiences to project Hyundai as a future-facing brand.

