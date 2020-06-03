carousell

How Zalora, AXA and Carousell maneuvered COVID-19 with grace
Jun 3, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

How Zalora, AXA and Carousell maneuvered COVID-19 with grace

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Three brand marketers demonstrate how agility, tapping clearly into brand purpose, and clear messaging can go a long way in a crisis.

The social virtue of selling your unwanted stuff
Sep 30, 2019
Ad Nut

The social virtue of selling your unwanted stuff

THE WORK: 'Everyone wins' for Carousell by 72andSunny Singapore.

Carousell launches new brand identity
Aug 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

Carousell launches new brand identity

Carousell keeps the 'Kodak carousel' inspiration for its logo, but adds a bolder font and a letter 'C', while it references five core values.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia