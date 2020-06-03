Search
carousell
Jun 3, 2020
How Zalora, AXA and Carousell maneuvered COVID-19 with grace
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Three brand marketers demonstrate how agility, tapping clearly into brand purpose, and clear messaging can go a long way in a crisis.
Sep 30, 2019
The social virtue of selling your unwanted stuff
THE WORK: 'Everyone wins' for Carousell by 72andSunny Singapore.
Aug 20, 2019
Carousell launches new brand identity
Carousell keeps the 'Kodak carousel' inspiration for its logo, but adds a bolder font and a letter 'C', while it references five core values.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins