Search
car
2 days ago
Mobility innovation in China will challenge traditional auto brands
SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: China auto industry expert, Bill Russo says the new digital mobility economy in China will be led predominately by local Chinese brands.
Sep 4, 2019
How MoneySmart encouraged Singaporeans to break old car-insurance habits
CASE STUDY: Company’s first ever brand campaign looks to shake up traditional car insurance renewal.
Apr 17, 2019
Put your blinkers on for Mahindra
New Facebook Spark campaign makes colours change in the blink of an eye…literally.
Nov 16, 2018
Lexus launches ad scripted entirely using AI
Spot is directed by Oscar-winning Kevin Macdonald.
Sep 3, 2018
DDB Sydney declares that all vans are just big boxes
Volkswagen Crafter gets the basic approach.
Sep 18, 2017
China’s luxury car market: Second-tier brands gain ground
Everyone has done well. Second-tier brands have done better. Cadillac, for example, reported a 71-percent sales increase, and Lincoln 97 percent.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins