car

Mobility innovation in China will challenge traditional auto brands
2 days ago
Bryce Whitwam

Mobility innovation in China will challenge traditional auto brands

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: China auto industry expert, Bill Russo says the new digital mobility economy in China will be led predominately by local Chinese brands.

How MoneySmart encouraged Singaporeans to break old car-insurance habits
Sep 4, 2019
Staff Reporters

How MoneySmart encouraged Singaporeans to break old car-insurance habits

CASE STUDY: Company’s first ever brand campaign looks to shake up traditional car insurance renewal.

Put your blinkers on for Mahindra
Apr 17, 2019
Ad Nut

Put your blinkers on for Mahindra

New Facebook Spark campaign makes colours change in the blink of an eye…literally.

Lexus launches ad scripted entirely using AI
Nov 16, 2018
Magda Ibrahim

Lexus launches ad scripted entirely using AI

Spot is directed by Oscar-winning Kevin Macdonald.

DDB Sydney declares that all vans are just big boxes
Sep 3, 2018
Ad Nut

DDB Sydney declares that all vans are just big boxes

Volkswagen Crafter gets the basic approach.

China’s luxury car market: Second-tier brands gain ground
Sep 18, 2017
Qin Qian

China’s luxury car market: Second-tier brands gain ground

Everyone has done well. Second-tier brands have done better. Cadillac, for example, reported a 71-percent sales increase, and Lincoln 97 percent.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

1 Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

2 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

3 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO

4 Edelman Singapore announces leadership changes

The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

5 The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

6 Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

7 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed as Dentsu moves to one global operation

8 ‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

9 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

10 Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role