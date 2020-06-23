cannes2019
Cannes Lions and WARC unveil how brands and agencies can increase creative effectiveness
New white paper provides adland with a universal framework.
How we won Hong Kong's first Cannes Young Lions PR medals
Darryl Soh and Erica Stein from Edelman Hong Kong share their diary account of building an award-winning environmental PR campaign in 24 hours. Their secret: power poses.
The ultimate post-Cannes 2019 breakdown
APAC wins, festival highlights and hot topics, all in one place.
Big brands: look around you, see what challengers are doing
CANNES IN SHORTS: At the launch of PHD's new book, Overthrow II, co-author Malcolm Devoy explains how big established brands ought to react to purpose-driven challengers in their category.
Still wondering where the Lions are
Asia-Pacific’s poor showing at the 2019 Cannes Lions might reflect a broader East-West disconnect in the global marketing industry. But it’s not time to give up.
How Adidas China and TBWA won the first ever TikTok Lion
Fresh from judging the Creative Effectiveness Lions at Cannes, the CEO of TBWA Greater China tells Campaign Asia-Pacific about her agency's 'ripping' campaign that went viral on Douyin.
