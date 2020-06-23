cannes2019

Cannes Lions and WARC unveil how brands and agencies can increase creative effectiveness
Jun 23, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Cannes Lions and WARC unveil how brands and agencies can increase creative effectiveness

New white paper provides adland with a universal framework.

How we won Hong Kong's first Cannes Young Lions PR medals
Jul 5, 2019
Erica Stein

How we won Hong Kong's first Cannes Young Lions PR medals

Darryl Soh and Erica Stein from Edelman Hong Kong share their diary account of building an award-winning environmental PR campaign in 24 hours. Their secret: power poses.

The ultimate post-Cannes 2019 breakdown
Jul 1, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

The ultimate post-Cannes 2019 breakdown

APAC wins, festival highlights and hot topics, all in one place.

Big brands: look around you, see what challengers are doing
Jun 28, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Big brands: look around you, see what challengers are doing

CANNES IN SHORTS: At the launch of PHD's new book, Overthrow II, co-author Malcolm Devoy explains how big established brands ought to react to purpose-driven challengers in their category.

Still wondering where the Lions are
Jun 28, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Still wondering where the Lions are

Asia-Pacific’s poor showing at the 2019 Cannes Lions might reflect a broader East-West disconnect in the global marketing industry. But it’s not time to give up.

How Adidas China and TBWA won the first ever TikTok Lion
Jun 26, 2019
Olivia Parker

How Adidas China and TBWA won the first ever TikTok Lion

Fresh from judging the Creative Effectiveness Lions at Cannes, the CEO of TBWA Greater China tells Campaign Asia-Pacific about her agency's 'ripping' campaign that went viral on Douyin.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia