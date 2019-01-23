campaign asia
Campaign builds on North America presence by launching in Canada
The global expansion follows Haymarket’s acquisition of Toronto-based The Message in 2023.
Don't miss out on Campaign's crucial March issue
Upcoming print magazine will feature annual Agency Report Cards and family tree chart while diving into how media agencies really provide value, KOL marketing challenges and more.
Competition: Design Campaign a 50th birthday cover
Campaign turns 50 this year. To celebrate, we'll be unveiling a special Asia-themed 50th birthday magazine issue at Spikes Asia, and we want YOU to design the cover.
Surekha Ragavan joins CEI Asia
She will spearhead the voice and direction of CEI Asia following its recent integration with the global Campaign network.
Sony begins media agency review for consumer electronics business
GLOBAL - Japanese multinational Sony's consumer electronics business has begun a review for its media buying and planning, according to industry executives.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins