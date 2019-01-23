campaign asia

Campaign builds on North America presence by launching in Canada
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign builds on North America presence by launching in Canada

The global expansion follows Haymarket’s acquisition of Toronto-based The Message in 2023.

Don't miss out on Campaign's crucial March issue
Jan 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Don't miss out on Campaign's crucial March issue

Upcoming print magazine will feature annual Agency Report Cards and family tree chart while diving into how media agencies really provide value, KOL marketing challenges and more.

Competition: Design Campaign a 50th birthday cover
Jul 25, 2018
Olivia Parker

Competition: Design Campaign a 50th birthday cover

Campaign turns 50 this year. To celebrate, we'll be unveiling a special Asia-themed 50th birthday magazine issue at Spikes Asia, and we want YOU to design the cover.

Surekha Ragavan joins CEI Asia
Mar 20, 2018
Staff Writer

Surekha Ragavan joins CEI Asia

She will spearhead the voice and direction of CEI Asia following its recent integration with the global Campaign network.

Sony begins media agency review for consumer electronics business
Apr 17, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Sony begins media agency review for consumer electronics business

GLOBAL - Japanese multinational Sony's consumer electronics business has begun a review for its media buying and planning, according to industry executives.

