IPG rolls out new martech company Kinesso in Asia
New data-driven firm launching today in Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan absorbs Cadreon, built to leverage Axciom deal.
Getting your adtech strategy right for Southeast Asia
VIDEO: The Trade Desk's Henry Shelley and Cadreon's Yean Cheong talk about technology best practices, from advising clients to the build-or-buy decision.
How agencies can become the glue that holds the programmatic players together
A breakfast briefing on programmatic advertising held in partnership with The Trade Desk delved into the role agencies play in forging transparency, in-house programmatic media buying, GDPR and the Chinese programmatic video scene.
Why close collaboration is the key to cracking programmatic
Advertisers shouldn't judge programmatic on performance. They should judge how effectively they are working with their agencies by their programmatic performance.
How Athlete’s Foot used programmatic TV to boost sales
CASE STUDY: Use of programmatic TV helped maximise budget for highly targeted campaign that required presence in peak programming.
Exclusive: Mediabrands launches ‘creative friendly’ DMP, Sixth Sense
KUALA LUMPUR – In hopes of being able to target audiences creatively as well as programmatically, IPG Mediabrands Asia has launched a new data-management platform (DMP) that it calls Sixth Sense, which will work with its real-time marketing desk, Cadreon.
