IPG rolls out new martech company Kinesso in Asia
Nov 1, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

IPG rolls out new martech company Kinesso in Asia

New data-driven firm launching today in Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan absorbs Cadreon, built to leverage Axciom deal.

Getting your adtech strategy right for Southeast Asia
Mar 21, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Getting your adtech strategy right for Southeast Asia

VIDEO: The Trade Desk's Henry Shelley and Cadreon's Yean Cheong talk about technology best practices, from advising clients to the build-or-buy decision.

How agencies can become the glue that holds the programmatic players together
Jul 16, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

How agencies can become the glue that holds the programmatic players together

A breakfast briefing on programmatic advertising held in partnership with The Trade Desk delved into the role agencies play in forging transparency, in-house programmatic media buying, GDPR and the Chinese programmatic video scene.

Why close collaboration is the key to cracking programmatic
Sep 14, 2017
Andy Butters

Why close collaboration is the key to cracking programmatic

Advertisers shouldn't judge programmatic on performance. They should judge how effectively they are working with their agencies by their programmatic performance.

How Athlete’s Foot used programmatic TV to boost sales
Oct 17, 2016
Gabey Goh

How Athlete’s Foot used programmatic TV to boost sales

CASE STUDY: Use of programmatic TV helped maximise budget for highly targeted campaign that required presence in peak programming.

Exclusive: Mediabrands launches ‘creative friendly’ DMP, Sixth Sense
Sep 22, 2014
Emily Tan

Exclusive: Mediabrands launches ‘creative friendly’ DMP, Sixth Sense

KUALA LUMPUR – In hopes of being able to target audiences creatively as well as programmatically, IPG Mediabrands Asia has launched a new data-management platform (DMP) that it calls Sixth Sense, which will work with its real-time marketing desk, Cadreon.

