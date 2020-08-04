business
With conference rooms out of bounds, agencies are mastering remote pitches
Shops are honing their messaging and cutting the fluff as they compensate for a lack of body language and 'real world' signals.
How will adland's freelance industry and gig economy change due to COVD-19?
"While marketing budgets are also being slashed to create 'oxygen' for these companies on 'life support,' taking marketing budgets to zero is not an option for many companies."
UK agencies bracing for 20% drop in income
One in six survey respondents anticipates more than a 30% decline, and more than half are likely to furlough workers and just over a quarter predict the need to make job cuts.
Transformation from the inside out
Transformation is all the rage, but nearly three-quarters of companies fail to meet their objectives. A PMI executive shares essential questions companies need to answer—and keep on asking—to overhaul their inner workings.
What a time to be alive
Creative communication has never had more impact, but the agencies traditionally responsible for creating the communication are struggling to stay relevant and profitable. Is this the beginning of the end? Grey's regional chief strategy officer doesn't think so.
Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne wins Visit Victoria business
Destination marketer bids farewell to Clemenger BBDO.
