Feb 6, 2023
Bupa "This is health" by MullenLowe

Tapping into a range of human experiences, healthcare company Bupa's new brand campaign redefines the meaning of wellness for the modern age.

Honesty at heart of how brands should respond to data breaches
Jun 14, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Honesty at heart of how brands should respond to data breaches

Taking a people-first approach, admitting wrong and explaining to customers exactly what has been exposed among best practices on how to deal best with a data breach.

Porter Novelli urges Aussies to 'stress down' with social web animations
Jul 24, 2012
Staff Reporters

Porter Novelli urges Aussies to 'stress down' with social web animations

MELBOURNE - Working with health insurer Bupa to support 'Stress Down Day', a 27 July event aimed at highlighting stress and raising funds for crisis-support organisation Lifeline, Porter Novelli has contributed a series of user-customisable Web animations.

London Advertising global competition offers US$155,000 for new digital agency startup
Jul 10, 2012
Benjamin Li

London Advertising global competition offers US$155,000 for new digital agency startup

GLOBAL - London Advertising, with the support of the UK government, is launching a new initiative for young and hungry digital talent, offering US$155,000 (£100,000) in startup funds to set up a new global digital agency under its wings.

Bupa's tear-jerker explores reunions with
Nov 14, 2011
Paul Howell

Bupa's tear-jerker explores reunions with "our healthier selves"

MELBOURNE - Clemenger BBDO has launched an emotive campaign to launch the new branding for insurance and healthcare group Bupa.

Bupa | Since 1947 | Hong Kong
May 13, 2010
Jane Leung

Bupa | Since 1947 | Hong Kong

Insurance services company Bupa Asia and its ad agency Metta Communications join forces to prove the brand has 'no fear' since its launch in 1947.

