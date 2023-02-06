Advertising Digital The Work
Bupa "This is health" by MullenLowe

Tapping into a range of human experiences, healthcare company Bupa's new brand campaign redefines the meaning of wellness for the modern age.

Bupa

Bupa tackles key stereotypes around ageing in this 30-second spot showcasing its care home offering for later life.

The film opens with a person blowing out candles on their birthday cake. The numbers on the candles gradually go up and the lights come on to reveal the person is surrounded by people at a party.

Copy on the screen reads: "It’s just a number. You’re still you. Up for new things. Or happy how you are."

It was directed by David Baksh through Annex and created by Jane Briers and Dave Cornmell.

CREDITS

Brand: Bupa
Agency: MullenLowe
Chief creative officer: Nicky Bullard
Creatives: Jane BriersDave Cornmell
Executive creative director: Tom Hudson
Exec producer: Nicholas Kurs
Producer: Jemma Hamid
PA: Simone Chinogurei
BD: Rebecca Harrison
AD: Samar Rezvan
Production company: Annex
Directors: David Baksh
First AD: Fred Robinson
Producer: Hans Elias
PM: Becky Swindale
AP: Freddie Lillingston-Price
Post: Yeti
Sound: 750mph

