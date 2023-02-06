Bupa "This is health" by MullenLowe

Bupa tackles key stereotypes around ageing in this 30-second spot showcasing its care home offering for later life.
The film opens with a person blowing out candles on their birthday cake. The numbers on the candles gradually go up and the lights come on to reveal the person is surrounded by people at a party.
Copy on the screen reads: "It’s just a number. You’re still you. Up for new things. Or happy how you are."
It was directed by David Baksh through Annex and created by Jane Briers and Dave Cornmell.
