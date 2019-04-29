Search
Women to Watch 2022: Jane Sullivan, Wavemaker
Sullivan’s masterstroke is blending her craft and passion with commercial success.
Apr 29, 2019
"We are lucky in Brisbane – tropical, beautiful blue skies"
Brisbane is gaining clout over the years with a string of regional and global events – not least because of its rapid infrastructure developments.
Apr 8, 2019
Brisbane debuts new flagship event
Curiocity—a new major event in Brisbane—saw city-wide science and tech activities across 20 days.
Mar 19, 2019
EMA winners: Best Corporate Event
"An X-shaped lighting installation was lowered to create individual stages to ensure a unified atmosphere."
Sep 14, 2018
Case study: Xerocon Brisbane
INVNT partners with Xero to deliver the ‘Coachella for accountants’.
Aug 17, 2018
Brisbane wins hat trick of academic conferences
The Brisbane Convention Bureau snapped up three academic conferences to be held between 2020 and 2022 as part of its collaboration with University of Queensland.
