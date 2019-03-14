branded content
Instagram adds updates to branded content capabilities
To help increase transparency, the 'branded content' tag was launched on Reels on 20 November and will begin testing in Live in the 'coming weeks'
A Russian airline's unusual perspective on earth, and branding
An ambitious campaign for a little-known Russian airline launches in English and Japanese.
Q&A: Where brands go wrong with content creation
Most marketers are still too heavy-handed in their approach to entertainment, says Sarah Armand, head of content partnerships at RYOT Studio.
L’Oréal China’s Michael Zhang weighs in on data, successful digital campaigns
A unique perspective from the frontlines of the eighth annual Tencent MIND Awards.
Fox Networks Group Asia launches branded-content studio
The unit has central production studios in Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as satellite teams in all key APAC markets.
LinkedIn pushes out video for sponsored content
Advertisers will be able to post video through LinkedIn Campaign Manager, their company page or their showcase page.
