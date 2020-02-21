brand value

Why we need to ditch brand valuation
Feb 21, 2020
Nick Cooper

The limitations of brand valuation as a concept are becoming increasingly noticeable, so it's time for a rethink.

Amazon becomes most valuable brand, passing Apple and Google
Feb 1, 2018
Simon Gwynn

Samsung ranks fourth, China's ICBC sits at 10th, and eight Chinese companies appear in the top 25 of the Brand Finance Global 500 list.

Plain packaging could erase hundreds of billions in brand value
Feb 1, 2018
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A group of eight FMCG companies could lose US$187 billion, but the news is even worse for beverage makers.

BrandZ: Tencent knocks Chinese state-owned firms off their perch
May 21, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - Google has displaced Apple at the top of this year's BrandZ ranking, released today. But the more interesting story comes from China, where Tencent has emerged as the world's fastest-growing brand.

Today’s brand and business equation
Nov 11, 2010
Cindy Gallop

Cindy Gallop, co-founder and CEO of If We Ran The World, on the key to successful relationships, with people and with brands.

