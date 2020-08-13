The pandemic has opened new customer experience opportunities that should not be ignored by only adding a few generic digital tools, says Wunderman Thompson's APAC strategy chief.
Consumer behaviour in response to COVID-19 fears and self-isolation differs in markets across APAC, says Wunderman Thompson research.
A rumoured merger may or may not happen. But it would make a lot of sense to both companies, argues Wunderman Thompson's chief transformation and strategy officer.
Brands are redefining their core principles to focus more on purpose and value, an opportunity for agencies to take a higher seat at the table — if they are up to it.
"If we stop focusing on next quarter and instead consider what is likely to occur in a few years’ time, it becomes easier to take decisive steps."
Consumers want more from brands in return for their data than well-targeted messages. So what can brands give them?
