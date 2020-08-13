Justin Peyton

It's time brands stop paying lip service to customer experience
Digital
Aug 13, 2020
Justin Peyton

The pandemic has opened new customer experience opportunities that should not be ignored by only adding a few generic digital tools, says Wunderman Thompson's APAC strategy chief.

Planning for uncertainty as consumer patterns change
Advertising
Mar 30, 2020
Justin Peyton

Consumer behaviour in response to COVID-19 fears and self-isolation differs in markets across APAC, says Wunderman Thompson research.

Grab + Gojek = ?
Advertising
Mar 11, 2020
Justin Peyton

A rumoured merger may or may not happen. But it would make a lot of sense to both companies, argues Wunderman Thompson's chief transformation and strategy officer.

As brands expand their purpose, creative agencies must too
Advertising
Oct 10, 2019
Justin Peyton

Brands are redefining their core principles to focus more on purpose and value, an opportunity for agencies to take a higher seat at the table — if they are up to it.

Planning for privacy
Digital
Sep 12, 2019
Justin Peyton

"If we stop focusing on next quarter and instead consider what is likely to occur in a few years’ time, it becomes easier to take decisive steps."

Data relevance may not cut it with consumers, but reciprocity just might
Data
Aug 15, 2018
Justin Peyton

Consumers want more from brands in return for their data than well-targeted messages. So what can brands give them?

