brand loyalty
How brand purpose is driving loyalty in China
The ever-pragmatic Chinese consumer is increasingly looking beyond functionality to brands whose values align with their own
This Blood's for You: Campaign on Campaigns
Budweiser led Brand Summit China delegates in Shanghai through its strategy in targeting Halloween for a major marketing push.
Tricky APAC millennials want more rewards in exchange for brand loyalty
Young shoppers offer their custom according to which brands give them the most love, and they are weary of your old-fashioned loyalty programmes.
DATA POINTS: Asia open to new products
Asia-Pacific is often described as a region addicted to ‘newness’. A recent global study by Nielsen would seem to support that description. Among the findings of the report, which assesses new product purchase intentions around the world, was that Asian consumers were the most likely to try unfamiliar products. This infographic gallery presents some of the study's other findings.
