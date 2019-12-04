bloomberg

Time's up for TicToc as Bloomberg renames video news network
Dec 4, 2019
Emmet McGonagle

Network name sounds similar to a certain social media platform.

“We’re missing half the world’s POV by not quoting women”
Jun 7, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Panellists at Women Leading Change explored why publishers have just as important a role in promoting diversity as advertisers.

Bloomberg Media clocks up 16% annual revenue growth
Jan 30, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

CEO Justin Smith expecting double-digit growth again in 2019.

Bloomberg forum in Singapore was turned around in 10 weeks
Jan 7, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Given that the forum brought in many high-profile business professionals and politicians, security and logistics were a major part of the scramble.

Don’t whine about media disruption, lead it: Bloomberg Media CEO
Sep 25, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Justin Smith says taking calculated risks on key innovative projects is why the media giant is having one of its best years to date.

Major Bloomberg event moves from Beijing to Singapore
Sep 3, 2018
Staff Writer

The New Economy Forum was moved to Singapore amid the China-US trade war.

