Wieden & Kennedy lends creative weight to police accountability campaign
The agency’s New York office joined up with Campaign Zero to #Nixthe6 most commonly used methods police departments employ to avoid public accountability.
AT&T passes the microphone to US employees for BLM campaign
The telecom giant's social media director felt it was important to hear from Black workers, not executives.
BLM: Brands don't need to be saviours, but can't be silent
Netflix and Yorkshire Tea earned praise for their reactions to the Black Lives Matter movement, but Starbucks came off as inauthentic, according to a report from TBWA's 65dB social-insight unit, which looked at how BLM brand activism landed around the world.
Long overdue changes are finally taking hold
MEMBER'S NEWSLETTER: Asia-Pacific was slower to react to the death of George Floyd, but outdated racist symbols and attitudes are finally being challenged, if not yet fully changed.
Black advertising employees report 'unsafe' work environments, survey reveals
Research asked UK and US professionals how industry was responding to Black Lives Matter.
Talkin’ bout a revolution
‘Purpose’ is a wonderful starting point, but a dangerous means to an end, and a poor substitute for self-awareness. Its moment is passing, argues a semiotician and cultural strategy consultant.
