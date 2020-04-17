Search
Apr 17, 2020
Blis launches ad-targeting tool to reach stay-at-home households at scale
New tool combines historical audience targeting data with technology that can identify residential IP addresses at scale and connect them to residents' devices within.
Sep 24, 2019
Blis hires DAN Amplifi's APAC partnerships lead to replace Asia MD
Current Asia MD Richard Andrew to step down from the post next month
Mar 29, 2017
Blis launches location AI platform
Blis Futures will only charge APAC advertisers for successful conversions.
Mar 1, 2017
Why location data is changing the face of out-of-home advertising
Marrying the digital and the physical can take outdoor advertising to a new level, says Andrew Darling at Blis.
Aug 23, 2016
Finding audiences: Not all location data are created equal
Location has levels of precision, and much of the data out there may not be up to marketers' expectations.
