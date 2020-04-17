blis

Blis launches ad-targeting tool to reach stay-at-home households at scale
Apr 17, 2020
Omar Oakes

Blis launches ad-targeting tool to reach stay-at-home households at scale

New tool combines historical audience targeting data with technology that can identify residential IP addresses at scale and connect them to residents' devices within.

Blis hires DAN Amplifi's APAC partnerships lead to replace Asia MD
Sep 24, 2019
Staff Reporters

Blis hires DAN Amplifi's APAC partnerships lead to replace Asia MD

Current Asia MD Richard Andrew to step down from the post next month

Blis launches location AI platform
Mar 29, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Blis launches location AI platform

Blis Futures will only charge APAC advertisers for successful conversions.

Why location data is changing the face of out-of-home advertising
Mar 1, 2017
Andrew Darling

Why location data is changing the face of out-of-home advertising

Marrying the digital and the physical can take outdoor advertising to a new level, says Andrew Darling at Blis.

Finding audiences: Not all location data are created equal
Aug 23, 2016
Gabey Goh

Finding audiences: Not all location data are created equal

Location has levels of precision, and much of the data out there may not be up to marketers' expectations.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia