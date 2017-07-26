Search
1 day ago
Pitchapalooza: The biggest reviews of 2021
2021 was a bonanza year for pitches as marketers looked for future-facing agency models.
Jul 26, 2017
Indonesia biggest APAC market for Instagram
Company touts rapid user growth in the region’s third-largest country, as well as increasing brand activity.
May 26, 2017
Fighting the digital advertising criminals
Rick Mulia at Rubicon Project lays out the critical issue that is ad fraud, and the promising moves being made across the industry to tackle it.
Dec 23, 2016
How Hatchimals became this year's toy craze
Every holiday season sees one toy that catches everyone's imagination and becomes a cultural phenomenon. We spoke to the key players behind the marketing of 2016's toy sensation.
Dec 16, 2016
China makes history with mobile ad spend: Warc
Research firm says China is the first market where mobile was biggest slice of ad spend, while predicting declining global growth next year.
