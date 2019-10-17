big data

Nielsen and JD.com launch price optimisation tool
Apr 1, 2019
Staff

Nielsen and JD.com launch price optimisation tool

The Online Pricing Optimizer’s forecast uses data on individual order level and its accuracy can exceed 75%.

What exactly should ‘responsible advertising’ look like? (Part 1: Data)
Jun 7, 2018
David Blecken

What exactly should ‘responsible advertising’ look like? (Part 1: Data)

During Global Marketer Week in Tokyo in May, Campaign asked representatives from some of the world’s biggest consumer goods companies how advertisers can become better citizens. The first of a three-part series looks at responsibility in data usage.

Who will control your data destiny post-Cambridge Analytica?
Apr 12, 2018
Helen Roxburgh

Who will control your data destiny post-Cambridge Analytica?

Facebook's dramas have prompted a period of reckoning over data usage. We examine the impact of looming regulation walls, how consumers really feel about data and why Asia is having different conversations to the rest of the world.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia