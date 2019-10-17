big data
How data is driving ‘new retail’ in China
In an era of seamless integration between on- and offline, data can help unlock not only what consumers want, but when and how they want it.
The transformation of outdoor in China
Big ideas, big outdoors – how Focus Media is catering to evolving demands in the era of big data
Nielsen and JD.com launch price optimisation tool
The Online Pricing Optimizer’s forecast uses data on individual order level and its accuracy can exceed 75%.
Gridsum: Clear strategy driving progress
Working from measurement, to analysis, to optimisation, Gridsum has constructed a new plan of action for those looking to tap into the troves of big data
What exactly should ‘responsible advertising’ look like? (Part 1: Data)
During Global Marketer Week in Tokyo in May, Campaign asked representatives from some of the world’s biggest consumer goods companies how advertisers can become better citizens. The first of a three-part series looks at responsibility in data usage.
Who will control your data destiny post-Cambridge Analytica?
Facebook's dramas have prompted a period of reckoning over data usage. We examine the impact of looming regulation walls, how consumers really feel about data and why Asia is having different conversations to the rest of the world.
