WPP goes 'Big' with push to kickstart AUNZ growth
Mar 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

WPP goes 'Big' with push to kickstart AUNZ growth

New product-development unit will try to devise new revenue drivers for clients.

Quiz: Are you making good use of your data?
Dec 16, 2016
David Sanderson

Quiz: Are you making good use of your data?

David Sanderson, CEO and founder of Nugit, has a quick test for brands to see how savvy they are at making the most of the data they sit on.

Lars Hamberg: Digital entrants a tremendous threat to financial old guard
Jan 4, 2016
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Lars Hamberg: Digital entrants a tremendous threat to financial old guard

"Modern companies today want to know everything about their connected clients: who they are, who they work with, work out with, sleep with." The trouble is, traditional financial services firms are simply not doing this well—and they are under "tremendous threat" from new digital entrants who excel at it. Lars Hamberg, founder of Aktiva Fonder and fund selector at AFAM Funds, pulls no punches as he lays into the banking world's old guard and asks, "When will Google start offering financial products?"

Carrefour joins hands with rival Big C in Thailand
Nov 23, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

Carrefour joins hands with rival Big C in Thailand

BANGKOK - Big C Supercenter and Carrefour has joined hands to increase financial returns as well as double presence in Thailand.

McCann Worldgroup clinches BIG CBS media account in India
Sep 3, 2010
Staff Reporters

McCann Worldgroup clinches BIG CBS media account in India

NEW DELHI - McCann Worldgroup has clinched the coveted media deal for BIG CBS, a joint venture between Reliance Broadcast Network and CBS Studios.

