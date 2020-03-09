big
WPP goes 'Big' with push to kickstart AUNZ growth
New product-development unit will try to devise new revenue drivers for clients.
Quiz: Are you making good use of your data?
David Sanderson, CEO and founder of Nugit, has a quick test for brands to see how savvy they are at making the most of the data they sit on.
Lars Hamberg: Digital entrants a tremendous threat to financial old guard
"Modern companies today want to know everything about their connected clients: who they are, who they work with, work out with, sleep with." The trouble is, traditional financial services firms are simply not doing this well—and they are under "tremendous threat" from new digital entrants who excel at it. Lars Hamberg, founder of Aktiva Fonder and fund selector at AFAM Funds, pulls no punches as he lays into the banking world's old guard and asks, "When will Google start offering financial products?"
Carrefour joins hands with rival Big C in Thailand
BANGKOK - Big C Supercenter and Carrefour has joined hands to increase financial returns as well as double presence in Thailand.
McCann Worldgroup clinches BIG CBS media account in India
NEW DELHI - McCann Worldgroup has clinched the coveted media deal for BIG CBS, a joint venture between Reliance Broadcast Network and CBS Studios.
