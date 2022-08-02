Advertising Digital Analysis
Alison Weissbrot Jessica Heygate
Aug 3, 2022

Will the ad industry benefit from Big Tech’s layoffs?

Question of the week: As tech companies lay off staff and freeze hiring, Campaign US asked industry leaders whether the ad industry stands to benefit.

(L-R) Dimi Albers, Alexa Zonsius, George Ellis, Lauren Hoops, Jeff Geheb, Katy Thorbahn, Bob Bailey, Greg Paull and Brendan Condon.
(L-R) Dimi Albers, Alexa Zonsius, George Ellis, Lauren Hoops, Jeff Geheb, Katy Thorbahn, Bob Bailey, Greg Paull and Brendan Condon.

In the past few weeks, it seems like the party for Big Tech has ended.

Amid fears of a looming recession, a slew of Silicon Valley giants have announced plans to freeze hiring or lay off staff in the coming months as revenues slow and stock prices tumble. 

Prospects continued to look even worse last week when TwitterMetaGoogleSnap and Netflix, among others, reported disappointing Q2 results as advertisers cut back on spend.

For the advertising industry, which has long been losing talent to Big Tech, layoffs and hiring freezes could present an opportunity to lure back talent amid an ongoing talent crunch plaguing the marketplace. But the industry will have to compete with the sizable salaries and endless perks that Big Tech offers to become an attractive alternative. 

In a changing talent marketplace, Campaign asked industry leaders: 

Given the war for talent, do the recent hiring freezes and layoffs at Big Tech companies present an opportunity for the ad industry?

Here are their responses. 

Jeff Geheb, global chief experience officer, VMLY&R

The short answer is, yes. But the opportunity is nuanced in a few important ways.

Every person in the ad industry is continuously rationalizing the effect of technology companies on the business. Creative and media companies especially cannot just understand Big Tech at a thematic level. Agencies differentiate by knowing the smallest details behind how platforms work and how they will innovate in the future. Talent coming directly from these companies will always be relevant and welcome!

The appeal of this talent is to get closer to how technologies show up in the hands of consumers. Agencies use technology — Big Tech creates it — so it’s a different skill set that feels a bit more like field medicine than a traditional academic study. For those in tech who want to use their knowledge in new, creative ways, our industry is a fantastic place to see how technology is used in the hands of the businesses it was built for.

The challenge will be attracting technology talent into the ad industry. It’s not an intuitive place to think about supporting a technical career path. So where the work, culture and creativity is demonstrated through the application of technology — that will bring in new talent. Where our industry treats technology as a downstream consideration — it’s a turn off. The agencies that benefit from the opportunity are ones where tech is in the DNA of their culture. 

Alexa Zonsius, senior director, creative talent, Genuine Search Group; partner, Allies in Recruiting

Each year, we see more crossover in talent across advertising, tech, consulting, entertainment and brand teams. If there’s a pause in any sector, the others have a chance to compete for near-hires suddenly left on the market. 

Agencies do, in fact, have a chance to attract talent if they are able to pay attention to the benefits that often draw talent toward tech. If ad agencies can modernize their offerings for talent as they compete for top candidates, it could yield wins in both acquisition and retention. 

For example, agencies' family leave policies often fall short or rely on state benefits, and even when they don't, most are usually not in full effect until after the first year which puts anyone starting a family at an immediate career disadvantage. It forces someone to make the impossible choice between advancing their career or starting and growing their family. In an increasingly remote world, it gives tech companies the obvious advantage as their benefits continue to outshine ad agencies. 

Greg Paull, co-founder and principal, R3

The tech industry is laying off [staff] because their advertising revenue is declining, and this,  in turn, will make holding companies skittish. 

A far better opportunity for holding companies is to look to younger, lower-cost talent graduating at the end of Q2 and building a sustainable career plan for them to come into the industry from the ground up. Marketing in 2025 will look nothing like marketing in 2015 — and only through this injection of young blood can the industry stay relevant and connected.

Lauren Hoops, VP and managing digital director, Moroch

With the rise of digital, advertising companies have had to bring their benefits, perks, office environment and compensation in line with tech companies in order to compete for top tier talent. Now with that gap bridged, ad agencies are more competitive in the job market. Add in hiring freezes at tech companies, and we have a level playing field. 

There will always be an appeal to being able to tout that you work at Google or Meta. But with a recession looming, top-tier talent will be looking for security above all. If agencies can prove that they weathered 2020’s COVID-19 crisis well, then they are set up for success with prospects. 

On the flip side, when ad tech giants are understaffed, ad agencies receive less support, custom solutions, and data from their reps, which causes more of a strain on agencies to deliver on their own while spending the same amount.

Dimi Albers, CEO, Dept

Yes, it certainly has an impact on the industry. For one, retaining top talent becomes a bit easier without Big Tech companies poaching people on a daily basis. Two, people are less jumpy. They see that some of their friends and former colleagues that may have jumped to Big Tech are not really in greener pastures at the moment. And lastly, competitive hiring is a bit less sharp now. Expectations seem to be slightly more realistic step by step.

Katy Thorbahn, partner and managing director, Shiny

Recent layoffs and hiring freezes will definitely impact adland, but maybe not in the way we anticipate. The pandemic and the economic downturn may be just what the ad industry needed to bring new, fresh talent into the mix. The pandemic has made virtually everyone comfortable with distributed team members which removes any arbitrary geographical limits on where people can live and work. 

With the hiring freezes in some sectors, the talent agencies need to continue to grow and may now be looking at advertising as a desirable place to build a career. The challenge lies in helping those people see it as such. For independent agencies in particular, that is all about elevating the individual impact one can have on an agency’s direction and evolution. Part of our job is to help bring those long-term growth opportunities to light.

Bob Bailey, CEO and founding partner, Truth Collective

I think this is a “hell yes” answer. The creative industry gets more creative when it finds new talent pools to tap into. Think about it: people from the tech industry know how to solve problems, are solutions oriented AND are systems thinkers, which means they can create at pace and scale. Knowing how much emphasis the creative industry is placing on wellbeing and addressing burnout, it could be a breath of fresh air for someone from Big Tech. 

Brendan Condon, global chief revenue officer, Captify

The independent ad industry has been challenged with recruiting and retaining talent in part because of over compensation from Big Tech companies. This contributed to a severe brain drain at these companies, pulling all the expertise out of employees and then making them expendable. Now we're seeing that such high operating expenses weren’t sustainable.

After years of rapid expansion and accelerated hiring, freezes, layoffs and even offers being rescinded are changing the way talent perceives the hyper-competitive U.S. tech sector. It presents an opportunity for the ad industry to hire and keep top talent because the playing field is leveled. There is a growing awareness of the value people get — across culture, innovation and career growth.  

Proactive companies in the ad industry will pinpoint the best talent. People will experience the difference between feeling like a cog in the machine vs. valued individuals.

George Ellis, owner and creative director, Bandolier Media

Any shift this substantial opens up possibilities, but in this market the possibility needs to be a win for talent working to find more meaning and fairness in their work.

It's always important to seek people from different industries and disciplines. When the talent helps to ensure a more nuanced view of creativity, that's a win. But what if agencies don’t have a plan for the talent? If an agency was waiting for a mass influx of available tech talent, they probably weren't looking very hard for those people in the first place.

This turning point should remind agencies that talent doesn't have to come from within the industry. Thinking beyond traditional talent descriptions defies insular thinking. Whether it's tech or finance or any other industry, it's important that an agency has a variety of skill sets and backgrounds beyond the rotating cast of characters from the usual holding company rosters. But agencies: What is your plan to unleash the potential of outside perspective? And talent: are they making that plan clear to you?

Source:
Campaign US
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

2 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

4 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

5 Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024: APAC adtech leaders respond

7 Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024, APAC adtech leaders respond

Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan land global marketing roles at Standard Chartered

8 Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan move to StanChart

Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

9 Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

Sir Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

10 Sir Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

Related Articles

Tech Bites: Week of July 4, 2022
Digital
Jul 8, 2022
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of July 4, 2022

Tech Bites: Week of June 27, 2022
Digital
Jun 30, 2022
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of June 27, 2022

Tech Bites: Week of June 6, 2022
Advertising
Jun 9, 2022
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of June 6, 2022

In a tech-centric world, is marcomms getting left behind?
Opinions
Apr 12, 2022
Leilani Abels

In a tech-centric world, is marcomms getting left ...

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola
Marketing
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola

Following a US$4 billion partnership with WPP, The Coca-Cola Company is streamlining and simplifying its marketing capabilities under the leadership of global CMO Arroyo.

Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?
Advertising
5 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?

SOUNDING BOARD: Loosening Covid restrictions, the return of Rugby Sevens, and an international banker's conference—are these the watershed moments for the revival of #BrandHongKong?

Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad
The Work
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad

The tennis legend surprises a young fan five years after a viral press conference moment at the US Open.