As TikTok works on US troubles, it now faces a ban in Pakistan
Jul 23, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Embattled video-sharing app has been issued a final warning by the Pakistan government, as it explores several moves to appease concerns in the US.

The waning appetite for marketing junk food in Asia
Jan 10, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Marketers of sugary drinks and sodium-laden snacks will need to embrace healthier trends and watch their messaging to win over regulators and consumers alike.

New Zealand ad associations call for global action against Facebook
Mar 25, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Joint statement slams Facebook over its “platitudes” regarding stopping harmful content following the Christchurch terrorist attack livestream, threatening a ban.

FCB CEO offers strong rebuke to Publicis awards policy
Jun 24, 2017
Carter Murray

Carter Murray says creatives who should be celebrated have instead been let down by one of the industry's major players.

Foreign brands' bid to support Pink Dot festival denied (Updated)
Jun 15, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Google, Apple, Facebook and other big hitters signed a joint letter asking to support the annual LGBT event, offering compromises to the government.

How will China's foreign content crackdown play out?
Feb 23, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - China's new rules restricting foreign companies and their joint ventures from publishing anything online without approval will apply from 10 March onwards. Industry insiders said they are studying the rules, but remain unfazed for now as the key question is how the rules will be enforced.

