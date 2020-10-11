Digital Media News
Jessica Goodfellow
17 hours ago

TikTok banned in Pakistan

Short video app "failed to fully comply" with Pakistan's requests and now faces tricky government negotiations in yet another market.

(Unsplash)
(Unsplash)

Pakistan has blocked TikTok from operating in the country nearly three months after issuing a final warning to the platform over its apparent failure to remove "immoral and indecent content" from its app.

Pakistan's telecommunications regulator released a statement Friday (October 9) confirming it had "issued instructions for blocking of the application" after TikTok did not meet its demands, it claims.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued a final notice to TikTok in July after receiving complaints about "immoral, obscene and vulgar content" present on the app. At the time, it requested TikTok put in place a "comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social-media application", it said in a statement on July 20. Singapore-headquartered Bigo was immediately banned over the same concerns.

But according to the PTA, TikTok "failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country", the regulator said Friday.

"Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for development of effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content," the PTA said.

The regulator is "open for engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content", it added.

A TikTok spokesperson told Campaign Asia-Pacific that the company is "hopeful to reach a conclusion that helps us serve the country’s vibrant and creative online community".

"We believe feeling safe helps people feel comfortable expressing themselves openly and allows creativity to flourish. We have robust protections in place to support a safe and welcoming platform for our community, including moderation, clear Community Guidelines, and easy mechanisms to report content for review," the TikTok spokesperson said.

The company said in July that it had removed 3,728,162 violating user videos from Pakistan between July 1 to December 31, 2019. The spokesperson said that of the total videos removed, 89.4% were taken down before these videos received any views, and that the app's moderation system proactively caught and removed 98.2% of videos before a user reported them.

The PTA has sweeping powers to block or remove content it deems necessary under the The Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), a controversial cyber-security law passed in 2016. The PTA has blocked a total of 830,000 websites since the law was enacted, according to a report by Pakistan Today.

Pakistan's ban follows that of neighbouring India, which banned TikTok in June as part of a broad crack down on Chinese-owned apps. Where the PTA has said it is taking action against social-media apps over their "extremely negative effects on the society in general and youth in particular", the Indian government stated that it banned TikTok over security risks related to India's sovereignty. The latter was given as a chief reason for the US President's action against TikTok, which is facing a ban in the country as it negotiates terms of its proposed new US-headquartered business.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

1 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

2 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

4 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

5 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

7 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

8 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

9 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

As TikTok works on US troubles, it now faces a ban in Pakistan
Digital
Jul 23, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

As TikTok works on US troubles, it now faces a ban ...

TikTok chooses agencies for six-figure policy and public affairs briefs
Digital
Sep 18, 2020
Ian Griggs

TikTok chooses agencies for six-figure policy and ...

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India
Advertising
Aug 13, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to ...

TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC
Digital
Sep 22, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC

Just Published

Teaching Filipino kids online safety through GIF storybooks
Digital
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Teaching Filipino kids online safety through GIF ...

Created by BBDO Guerrero, GIF stories aim to help parents in the Philippines teach their kids about Covid-19 and the importance of safety online.

'Steady' goes: WPP AUNZ announces retirement of John Steedman
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

'Steady' goes: WPP AUNZ announces retirement of ...

The longtime creative- and media-agency leader ends a 45-year run with WPP and WPP AUNZ, which included time at JWT, Mindshare, GroupM and the holding company itself.

APAC's Gen Z faces mental health crisis as they struggle to manage pandemic blowback
Marketing
5 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

APAC's Gen Z faces mental health crisis as they ...

Economic and lifestyle impacts from COVID-19 are taking a severe mental toll on this group, according to research from Sandpiper Communications.

Move and win roundup: Week of October 12, 2020
Advertising
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Week of October 12, 2020

Uniplan, Essence, Melorra and more to come, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.