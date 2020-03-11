award bait

Play with 'scam' and you might get burned
19 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Play with 'scam' and you might get burned

OPINION: A brief tale about the risks and rewards of creating ads not to satisfy a brief, but to win awards.

Thai boxing fans shocked by a husband-wife bout
Mar 11, 2020
Matthew Miller

Thai boxing fans shocked by a husband-wife bout

Dentsu Thailand hijacked a real boxing event to make a statement about domestic violence.

Sure, women should wear panties that call the police in case of rape
Mar 10, 2020
Matthew Miller

Sure, women should wear panties that call the police in case of rape

A German lingerie brand claims its high-tech panties can "protect women against rape". (No, they can't.) In other news, it's award-bait season again.

Lumpy soap reminds Indian women to check their breasts
May 30, 2019
Ad Nut

Lumpy soap reminds Indian women to check their breasts

Unilever and Wunderman Thompson got help from an oncologist to design a “humble bar of soap” with the power to make women perform self-exams.

Case-study videos and the veneer of amazing achievement
May 23, 2019
Matthew Miller

Case-study videos and the veneer of amazing achievement

DDB Singapore's effort on behalf of an autism organisation is about as good as it gets when it comes to "award bait". So why does it still feel icky?

Penguin invites readers to get lost in a book
May 16, 2019
Ad Nut

Penguin invites readers to get lost in a book

Print and bus-shelter campaign by Cheil Worldwide features gorgeous evocations of classic stories.

