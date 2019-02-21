auto
Mobility innovation in China will challenge traditional auto brands
SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: China auto industry expert, Bill Russo says the new digital mobility economy in China will be led predominately by local Chinese brands.
Porsche brand management head talks young Chinese buyers and auto shows
Deniz Keskin, the brand management head of Porsche, speaks about millennials’ attitude towards car ownership, auto shows, and the brand’s enduring ties with motorsport.
DDB Sydney declares that all vans are just big boxes
Volkswagen Crafter gets the basic approach.
BBC.com launches section ‘Designed’ to lure luxury advertisers
But no Asian advertisers yet signed on for launch.
Hyundai flounders due to sedan reliance
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: The Korean carmaker is putting the brakes on production as sales, profits tumble
Tencent digital case studies: Mobile brings brands to life
By the year 2020, the world will have to analyse 50 times more data than what we have today, which means traditional analysis needs to change. The Internet's impact on China is also deepening as it becomes a mainstream media. With this as a backdrop, our mindsets as marketers must also change.
