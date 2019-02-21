auto

Mobility innovation in China will challenge traditional auto brands
2 days ago
Bryce Whitwam

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: China auto industry expert, Bill Russo says the new digital mobility economy in China will be led predominately by local Chinese brands.

Porsche brand management head talks young Chinese buyers and auto shows
Feb 21, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Deniz Keskin, the brand management head of Porsche, speaks about millennials’ attitude towards car ownership, auto shows, and the brand’s enduring ties with motorsport.

DDB Sydney declares that all vans are just big boxes
Sep 3, 2018
Ad Nut

Volkswagen Crafter gets the basic approach.

BBC.com launches section ‘Designed’ to lure luxury advertisers
Oct 4, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

But no Asian advertisers yet signed on for launch.

Hyundai flounders due to sedan reliance
Oct 19, 2015
Staff Reporters

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: The Korean carmaker is putting the brakes on production as sales, profits tumble

Tencent digital case studies: Mobile brings brands to life
Jun 1, 2015
SY Lau

By the year 2020, the world will have to analyse 50 times more data than what we have today, which means traditional analysis needs to change. The Internet's impact on China is also deepening as it becomes a mainstream media. With this as a backdrop, our mindsets as marketers must also change.

