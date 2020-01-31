Search
australian open
Jan 31, 2020
Australian Open 'rebrands' with important message
Event makes a minor copyediting change to address a "national need".
Jan 27, 2012
Uniqlo cashing in on Kei Nishikori's Australian Open success
TOKYO - The event still has a few days to run but the biggest winner from this year's Australian Open tennis championship may well be Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo, whose sponsorship of Kei Nishikori is already seeing strong results.
Sep 14, 2011
Emirates named title sponsor of Australian Open
DUBAI - Emirates Airlines has signed a deal with World Sport Group, making it the naming rights sponsor for The Australian Open over the next three years.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins