Havas Media extends social equity marketplace to the UK
After reporting success with a similar scheme in the US, the group wants to make it easier for advertisers to buy digital media that targets underrepresented audiences.
Hyper-engaged Asian consumers key to driving sales
New research from Allison+Partners shows such consumers are crucial to driving brand awareness.
What Asian brand marketeers can learn from the Rio Olympics
Matthew Lackie of WE Communications looks at which APAC brands brought home the gold, and which were left in the starting blocks.
Asian consumers still find marketing content irrelevant: Experian
SINGAPORE - Personalised mail reaches 74 percent of Asian consumers, but 70 percent find the content irrelevant, according to a study by Experian Marketing Services Asia Pacific.
Now private, CSM casts ambitious eye on Asia
LONDON - With the acquisition of its parent company Chime Communications by Providence Equity Partners now complete, CSM Group is making moves to execute an ambitious growth strategy—with Asia high on the priority list.
DBS highlights ‘game changers’ in content-driven branding campaign
HONG KONG – To further branding efforts, DBS bank is launching a series of video interviews with innovators and entrepreneurs on its digital and social media platforms with the aim of arousing interest in industry insights that tie back to the brand.
