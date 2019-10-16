arsenal
Arsenal hits the pitch with brands in Asia
EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal FC managing director Vinai Venkatesham speaks to Campaign Asia about engaging with Asia's massive fan base and the brands that also want to play ball.
The gameplan for football brands: more China, India, women and tech
Leaders from FIFA, La Liga and Arsenal FC discuss their plans for Asia domination.
Arsenal and 30 agencies ensnared in alleged BYD fraudulent misrepresentation case
More than 30 domestic ad agencies are crying foul after Chinese electric-car brand BYD indirectly absolved itself of payment obligations for RMB1.1 billion worth of ad production fees.
Arsenal gears up for Asia tour with new Facebook app
SINGAPORE – English football club Arsenal has launched a Facebook application for Gunners fans in Asia to support its upcoming Asia tour of Indonesia, Vietnam and Japan this July.
