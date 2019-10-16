arsenal

Arsenal hits the pitch with brands in Asia
Oct 16, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Arsenal hits the pitch with brands in Asia

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal FC managing director Vinai Venkatesham speaks to Campaign Asia about engaging with Asia's massive fan base and the brands that also want to play ball.

The gameplan for football brands: more China, India, women and tech
Sep 18, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

The gameplan for football brands: more China, India, women and tech

Leaders from FIFA, La Liga and Arsenal FC discuss their plans for Asia domination.

Arsenal and 30 agencies ensnared in alleged BYD fraudulent misrepresentation case
Jul 16, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Arsenal and 30 agencies ensnared in alleged BYD fraudulent misrepresentation case

More than 30 domestic ad agencies are crying foul after Chinese electric-car brand BYD indirectly absolved itself of payment obligations for RMB1.1 billion worth of ad production fees.

Arsenal gears up for Asia tour with new Facebook app
Jun 21, 2013
Sophie Chen

Arsenal gears up for Asia tour with new Facebook app

SINGAPORE – English football club Arsenal has launched a Facebook application for Gunners fans in Asia to support its upcoming Asia tour of Indonesia, Vietnam and Japan this July.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia