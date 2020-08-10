arcade
Arcade founder Matt Cullen to be CCO at ADNA
Former Digitas CCO Joins Gary Tranter, David Mayo and founder Henry Gomez at three-year old data research venture.
Best spaces to work: Digitas, Arcade + Publicis.Sapient
The 'Power of One' shared office space for Digitas, Arcade and Publicis.Sapient is being tested at Collyer Quay in Singapore
Digitas names regional creative leaders
The agency has also hired a new creative lead for Hong Kong.
Life on a cushion: Dioramas highlight Shiseido 'sensing' product
With Arcade Singapore, the brand has launched a campaign that will run in Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.
Attack mutant face or drink this buy
An everyman's epic bad day plays out in reverse to mark the launch of a new drink in Indonesia.
Giant made-in-Singapore droids wrap up 21-city tour
Arcade Singapore and Untitled Project created a set of four 2.5-metre droids that roamed and entertained at 21 Heineken events around Asia.
