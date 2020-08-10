arcade

Arcade founder Matt Cullen to be CCO at ADNA
Aug 10, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Former Digitas CCO Joins Gary Tranter, David Mayo and founder Henry Gomez at three-year old data research venture.

Best spaces to work: Digitas, Arcade + Publicis.Sapient
Aug 31, 2018
Staff Reporters

The 'Power of One' shared office space for Digitas, Arcade and Publicis.Sapient is being tested at Collyer Quay in Singapore

Digitas names regional creative leaders
May 7, 2018
Faaez Samadi

The agency has also hired a new creative lead for Hong Kong.

Life on a cushion: Dioramas highlight Shiseido 'sensing' product
Aug 18, 2017
Ad Nut

With Arcade Singapore, the brand has launched a campaign that will run in Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Attack mutant face or drink this buy
May 22, 2017
Ad Nut

An everyman's epic bad day plays out in reverse to mark the launch of a new drink in Indonesia.

Giant made-in-Singapore droids wrap up 21-city tour
Apr 19, 2017
Ad Nut

Arcade Singapore and Untitled Project created a set of four 2.5-metre droids that roamed and entertained at 21 Heineken events around Asia.

