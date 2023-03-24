arc2022
Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks
Campaign Asia-Pacific presents its 20th annual evaluation of APAC agency networks based on their 2022 business performance, innovation, creative output, awards, action on DEI and sustainability, and leadership.
Agency Report Card 2022: Wunderman Thompson
The linchpin to success came from turning talent attrition into attraction, with better transparency, staff development, and leadership to match.
Agency Report Card 2022: Wieden + Kennedy
It was a tough year for the independent, hit with key client losses and high turnover, but its Japan business has thrived under a new vision to take on more local work.
Agency Report Card 2022: Wavemaker
Wavemaker had a solid but less remarkable 2022 as it sought to help clients navigate a downturn and the world of addressable media.
Agency Report Card 2022: VMLY&R
ANZ boosted business and India shone brightly on creative awards. The same success, however, didn’t extend evenly throughout the network.
Agency Report Card 2022: UM
UM worked hard to retain its portfolio in 2022, with fewer big client swings to rock the boat. But we had less evidence of progressive staff culture and output, which led to slips in several categories.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins