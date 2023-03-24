arc2022

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Campaign Asia-Pacific presents its 20th annual evaluation of APAC agency networks based on their 2022 business performance, innovation, creative output, awards, action on DEI and sustainability, and leadership.

Agency Report Card 2022: Wunderman Thompson
The Information
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Wunderman Thompson

The linchpin to success came from turning talent attrition into attraction, with better transparency, staff development, and leadership to match.

Agency Report Card 2022: Wieden + Kennedy
The Information
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Wieden + Kennedy

It was a tough year for the independent, hit with key client losses and high turnover, but its Japan business has thrived under a new vision to take on more local work.

Agency Report Card 2022: Wavemaker
The Information
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Wavemaker

Wavemaker had a solid but less remarkable 2022 as it sought to help clients navigate a downturn and the world of addressable media.

Agency Report Card 2022: VMLY&R
The Information
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: VMLY&R

ANZ boosted business and India shone brightly on creative awards. The same success, however, didn’t extend evenly throughout the network.

Agency Report Card 2022: UM
The Information
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: UM

UM worked hard to retain its portfolio in 2022, with fewer big client swings to rock the boat. But we had less evidence of progressive staff culture and output, which led to slips in several categories.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

1 Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

2 Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

3 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

4 'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

5 Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

6 Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

7 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

8 Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

Michelle Yeoh historic Oscar win: Brands that paid tribute

9 Michelle Yeoh historic Oscar win: Brands that paid tribute

TikTok isn’t a saint, but it shouldn’t be seen as the devil either

10 TikTok isn’t a saint, but it shouldn’t be seen as the devil either