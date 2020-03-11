Search
appointment
Mar 11, 2020
GroupM names new Asia-Pacific leadership
New structure sees Patrick Xu expanding his mainland China remit to include Hong Kong and Taiwan, while Ashutosh Srivastava to manage the rest of Asia-Pacific.
Jan 24, 2019
Havas Group names regional commercial officer
David Angell joins from consultancy TrinityP3.
Jan 16, 2018
Golin bolsters Hong Kong leadership
New executive director comes in to take on the PR agency’s B2C practice.
Nov 15, 2016
Dentsu Aegis Network names iProspect APAC CEO
Former Google executive Joanna Catalano takes on the role in the new year.
Sep 19, 2016
Kel Hook returns to PHD as regional head for global clients
Kel Hook returns from Converse to take on a regional portfolio.
Sep 19, 2016
Cowan makes three senior appointments in Asian team
Branding agency says it is meeting client demand for broader range of services.
