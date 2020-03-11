appointment

GroupM names new Asia-Pacific leadership
Mar 11, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

GroupM names new Asia-Pacific leadership

New structure sees Patrick Xu expanding his mainland China remit to include Hong Kong and Taiwan, while Ashutosh Srivastava to manage the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Havas Group names regional commercial officer
Jan 24, 2019
Matthew Miller

Havas Group names regional commercial officer

David Angell joins from consultancy TrinityP3.

Golin bolsters Hong Kong leadership
Jan 16, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Golin bolsters Hong Kong leadership

New executive director comes in to take on the PR agency’s B2C practice.

Dentsu Aegis Network names iProspect APAC CEO
Nov 15, 2016
Gabey Goh

Dentsu Aegis Network names iProspect APAC CEO

Former Google executive Joanna Catalano takes on the role in the new year.

Kel Hook returns to PHD as regional head for global clients
Sep 19, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Kel Hook returns to PHD as regional head for global clients

Kel Hook returns from Converse to take on a regional portfolio.

Cowan makes three senior appointments in Asian team
Sep 19, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Cowan makes three senior appointments in Asian team

Branding agency says it is meeting client demand for broader range of services.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia