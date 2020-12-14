anxiety

How companies can address mental-health concerns in the pandemic
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

How companies can address mental-health concerns in the pandemic

Taking time for casual conversations and stress breaks can add support and help de-stigmatise mental-health challenges.

Times Network launches mental health initiative in India
Dec 14, 2020
Campaign India Team

Times Network launches mental health initiative in India

Unveils ‘Act Now’ film to drive the immediacy in addressing rising mental health crisis

What Cannes wants to talk about? Quitting social media
Jun 17, 2019
Olivia Parker

What Cannes wants to talk about? Quitting social media

Conversations at Cannes kept returning to the negative influence of social media on mental health, with other strands of the same discussion touching on harmful agency-client working relationships and the introduction of psychological "safe spaces" at work.

Learn about consumer anxiety to build trust, not to exploit: JWT
Aug 26, 2013
Emily Tan

Learn about consumer anxiety to build trust, not to exploit: JWT

GLOBAL - Pakistanis worry about crime and terrorism, Japan is understandably nervous about natural disasters, and China and Hong Kong fret about the cost of living, according to JWT's annual Anxiety Index, which suggests potential approaches marketers might adopt—with care.

Japanese more pessimistic; need for global outlook increases: JWT
Nov 2, 2011
Emily Tan

Japanese more pessimistic; need for global outlook increases: JWT

JAPAN - In the months following the 11 March disaster in Japan, its citizens have grown increasingly pessimistic about the nation's chances of recovery, have lost faith in the government, and blame Japanese corporations for a lack of global competitiveness, according to a study by JWT.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

3 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

4 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

5 Philips wraps global review

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

6 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

7 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

8 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

9 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

10 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites