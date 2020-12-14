anxiety
How companies can address mental-health concerns in the pandemic
Taking time for casual conversations and stress breaks can add support and help de-stigmatise mental-health challenges.
Times Network launches mental health initiative in India
Unveils ‘Act Now’ film to drive the immediacy in addressing rising mental health crisis
What Cannes wants to talk about? Quitting social media
Conversations at Cannes kept returning to the negative influence of social media on mental health, with other strands of the same discussion touching on harmful agency-client working relationships and the introduction of psychological "safe spaces" at work.
Learn about consumer anxiety to build trust, not to exploit: JWT
GLOBAL - Pakistanis worry about crime and terrorism, Japan is understandably nervous about natural disasters, and China and Hong Kong fret about the cost of living, according to JWT's annual Anxiety Index, which suggests potential approaches marketers might adopt—with care.
Japanese more pessimistic; need for global outlook increases: JWT
JAPAN - In the months following the 11 March disaster in Japan, its citizens have grown increasingly pessimistic about the nation's chances of recovery, have lost faith in the government, and blame Japanese corporations for a lack of global competitiveness, according to a study by JWT.
