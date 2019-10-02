antony cundy
Will a new CEO change McCann's fortunes in Japan?
We spoke with incoming McCann CEO Antony Cundy about his plans to challenge Dentsu-Hakuhodo dominance, and with outgoing leader Charles Cadell about what Japan taught him.
McCann Worldgroup names Japan CEO
The successor to Charles Cadell will take over October 1.
McCann Japan's Katagi resigns
The network's chief client officer will step in until a successor is found.
McCann hires Wunderman head as chief client officer for Japan
Antony Cundy moves to the IPG network after stints at Wunderman, Beacon and DDB.
Can PR spin help yakuza group shed unsavoury image?
TOKYO – Visible branding efforts by underworld syndicates are few and far between. But the Yamaguchi-gumi, Japan’s largest Yakuza group, is aiming to position itself as a quasi-humanitarian organisation with a new website. Antony Cundy (pictured), executive business and strategy director at Beacon Leo Burnett, shares his views on an improbable approach.
