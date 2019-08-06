analysis
Edelman launches predictive analytics
The firm says the tools will help clients “see around corners."
Pakistan: Asia’s sleeping creative giant
Often overlooked and battling a bad global image, the country is now regarded as the next fertile ground for brands looking for big growth in Asia.
9 slang terms that explain Chinese consumer culture
You know about leftover women and single's day, but what about 'zhong cao machine' and 'hand chopper'?
APAC ad growth speeds up, bucking global trend: Magna report
Digital ad spend is also set to overtake TV ad spend in the region for the first time in 2017, says the agency's latest report.
What's missing from the brand-safety conversation: Context
A keyword out of context can mean a missed opportunity or a branding disaster.
Slower growth in APAC ad market: Magna report
The agency’s latest report shows large gains in less advanced APAC markets, but with China still hugely dominant.
