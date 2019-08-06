analysis

Edelman launches predictive analytics
1 day ago
Aleda Stam

The firm says the tools will help clients “see around corners."

Pakistan: Asia’s sleeping creative giant
Aug 6, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Often overlooked and battling a bad global image, the country is now regarded as the next fertile ground for brands looking for big growth in Asia.

9 slang terms that explain Chinese consumer culture
Jul 3, 2017
Rachel Zheng

You know about leftover women and single's day, but what about 'zhong cao machine' and 'hand chopper'?

APAC ad growth speeds up, bucking global trend: Magna report
Jun 15, 2017
Olivia Parker

Digital ad spend is also set to overtake TV ad spend in the region for the first time in 2017, says the agency's latest report.

What's missing from the brand-safety conversation: Context
Apr 7, 2017
Chris Pattinson

A keyword out of context can mean a missed opportunity or a branding disaster.

Slower growth in APAC ad market: Magna report
Dec 5, 2016
Faaez Samadi

The agency’s latest report shows large gains in less advanced APAC markets, but with China still hugely dominant.

