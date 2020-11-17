PR News
Aleda Stam
1 day ago

Edelman launches predictive analytics

The firm says the tools will help clients “see around corners."

Edelman launches predictive analytics

Edelman has soft-launched a suite of predictive analytics tools as part of its CommsTech offering that it launched two months ago. 

Using the same foundation technology, Edelman has split the tools to focus on particular areas like consumer-facing comms, employee communications, investor relations and predictive crisis analytics. 

"The suite of products essentially helps our clients see the future," said Edelman global corporate chair Jim O'Leary. "We're enabling data-based communications by building predictive analytics into all of the work that we do for our corporate communications clients already." 

A small subset of tools are in the pilot stage with Edelman clients; the firm is planning for a full launch of the software in January. 

The tool for in-house comms teams, Activism Imprint can help human resources and chief communications officers "see around corners" to predict employee behavior and build trust in a world full of disruptive change. 

"Predictive analytics tools can help chief people officers find opportunities, understand risks and address them before they have a damaging impact on employees," said Cydney Roach, global chair of employee experience at Edelman. 

Activism Imprint can predict positive actions such as boosting engagement through employee activism or negative actions such as when employees lose trust in their company and stage walkouts, the firm said. 

The tool does not rely on surveillance software to gather data, instead looking at publicly available information through social media, websites such as Glassdoor and opted-in surveys. 

"This isn't just a measurement of how many emails are being opened," Roach said. "This is a real measure of understanding and sentiment."

Using predictive models, Edelman can also offer consumer-facing clients insight into potential crises and use data to support prioritizing issues.

Consumer clients have access to models and data through a dashboard along with analysis from Edelman's team that provide insight and can shift media strategy planning. 

"The feedback from our clients has been overwhelmingly positive, and we're really bullish on where this is going to go in the coming years," O'Leary said. "Not just for us and our clients, but for the entire industry." 

In September, Edelman rolled out CommsTech Solutions, a service and series of tools that bring together data and analytics to help clients predict consumer behavior, reduce risk and quantify commercial impact. The firm’s CommsTech team has more than 50 advisers, data scientists, analysts, technologists and developers. 

Edelman’s revenue was flat last year at $892 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

Predictive marketing: It’s no crystal ball
Advertising
May 28, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Predictive marketing: It’s no crystal ball

Edelman launches intelligence unit to bring data to the fore of comms
PR
Oct 19, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Edelman launches intelligence unit to bring data to ...

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay
PR
Sep 27, 2020
Arvind Hickman

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

Edelman to cut 390 staff globally due to pandemic impact
PR
Jun 3, 2020
Arvind Hickman

Edelman to cut 390 staff globally due to pandemic ...

Just Published

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition
Marketing
2 hours ago
Gemma Williams

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition

This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover
Marketing
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover

The iconic Oxford Circus Tube station roundels have been transformed into PlayStation's controller button symbols to mark the launch of the PS5 console.

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response advertisers
Advertising
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response ...

The platform is making direct response ads available in its Watch Feed on creator content outside of its partner program.

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
2 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

M&C Saatchi PLC is set to promote long-term lieutenant Moray MacLennan to chief executive, as the company’s last remaining founders bow out.