Edelman launches predictive analytics

Using the same foundation technology, Edelman has split the tools to focus on particular areas like consumer-facing comms, employee communications, investor relations and predictive crisis analytics.

"The suite of products essentially helps our clients see the future," said Edelman global corporate chair Jim O'Leary. "We're enabling data-based communications by building predictive analytics into all of the work that we do for our corporate communications clients already."

A small subset of tools are in the pilot stage with Edelman clients; the firm is planning for a full launch of the software in January.

The tool for in-house comms teams, Activism Imprint can help human resources and chief communications officers "see around corners" to predict employee behavior and build trust in a world full of disruptive change.

"Predictive analytics tools can help chief people officers find opportunities, understand risks and address them before they have a damaging impact on employees," said Cydney Roach, global chair of employee experience at Edelman.

Activism Imprint can predict positive actions such as boosting engagement through employee activism or negative actions such as when employees lose trust in their company and stage walkouts, the firm said.

The tool does not rely on surveillance software to gather data, instead looking at publicly available information through social media, websites such as Glassdoor and opted-in surveys.

"This isn't just a measurement of how many emails are being opened," Roach said. "This is a real measure of understanding and sentiment."

Using predictive models, Edelman can also offer consumer-facing clients insight into potential crises and use data to support prioritizing issues.

Consumer clients have access to models and data through a dashboard along with analysis from Edelman's team that provide insight and can shift media strategy planning.

"The feedback from our clients has been overwhelmingly positive, and we're really bullish on where this is going to go in the coming years," O'Leary said. "Not just for us and our clients, but for the entire industry."

In September, Edelman rolled out CommsTech Solutions, a service and series of tools that bring together data and analytics to help clients predict consumer behavior, reduce risk and quantify commercial impact. The firm’s CommsTech team has more than 50 advisers, data scientists, analysts, technologists and developers.

Edelman’s revenue was flat last year at $892 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.