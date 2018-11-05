american express
Trump's potential ban on Alipay, WeChat would impact luxury and financial brands
The Trump administration is reportedly considering a ban on Chinese payment systems Alipay and WeChat Pay, which would impact not only those companies but many other brands and retailers as well.
Chinese business travellers cite need for efficiency despite robust growth
The CITS American Express Global Business Travel 2017 China Business Travel Survey shows that increases in travel budgets must be matched with less bureaucracy.
UM wins American Express global media account
The account shift ends Amex's 20-year relationship with Mindshare.
Amex couldn't target millennials more boringly if it tried
Banks have had to learn that consumers want finance to fit in with their daily lives. But aren't there cleverer ways to show they know this and convey what they're doing to make it possible?
American Express launches integrated year-end promotion
SINGAPORE - Financial services provider American Express has launched an integrated promotion giving away round-the-world Singapore Airlines tickets to drive card usage over the festive season.
Wunderman China hires Chris Jones as first executive creative director
SHANGHAI - Aiming to show commitment to its clients and bring its creative output in line with international standards, Wunderman China Group has hired creative veteran Chris Jones as its first executive creative director.
