alvin huang
Jan 3, 2020
Isobar China exec joins Leo Digital
Alvin Huang, former Isobar China Group CEO, most recently served as chief commerce officer.
Aug 15, 2019
Isobar China Group makes leadership changes
Company appoints former Tencent executive Tammy Sheu as CEO, moves Alvin Huang into new role as chief commerce officer.
Apr 18, 2012
Isobar touts digital convergence by promoting Cherry Tang, Alvin Huang
SHANGHAI - Dual promotions at wwwins Isobar China aim to address the agency's need for strategic media innovation in its digital offering.
Jun 1, 2011
wwwins Isobar scoops Xian Janssen OTC's digital in China
SHANGHAI - Wwwins Isobar has become the first digital agency-of-record in China for Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Xian Janssen Pharmaceutical, after a three-way pitch in February against Tribal DDB and Neo Ogilvy.
