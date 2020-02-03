alexa

Don’t underestimate the power of the voice
Feb 3, 2020
Kristian Barnes

A disagreement about dolphin dentition leads to a review of the stats around voice search and voice-activated content—and a wakeup call for brands who haven't heard the message yet.

Alexa, stop being so compliant
Nov 28, 2019
Marcos Angelides

To help our children learn appropriate communication, voice assistants need to start thinking about etiquette.

'Alexa, ask All Blacks for the latest news'
Sep 27, 2019
Ad Nut

THE WORK: All Blacks Alexa Skill for Amazon and New Zealand Rugby by Versa.

Amazon's latest Alexa launch is a big step forward for voice
Apr 8, 2019
David Coombs

Alexa for Business Blueprints will have a knock-on effect on a company's branding.

Digital-assistant voices should be female, says science
Dec 6, 2018
Heather Andrew

In a world where conversational commerce is set to proliferate, it’s imperative for brands to understand the true impact elicited by different voices. Neuro-Insight and Mindshare looked into it.

'Human-like' voice search a major brand asset — if properly deployed
Nov 6, 2018
Matthew Keegan

Have you looked into 'audio logos'? Is your brand optimised for 'rank zero'? Do you know how to avoid a Disney-Google style voice ad firestorm? If not, read on. Voice search is officially here.

