Qantas appoints new CMO
Nov 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

Qantas appoints new CMO

Jo Boundy has been with Qantas for a decade, most recently as CMO of Qantas Loyalty.

EVA Air gets emotional with new campaign
Nov 5, 2019
Michael Heusner

EVA Air gets emotional with new campaign

The airline's initiative focuses on the reasons why people travel.

Cathay CMO knew this ad would
Jun 13, 2019
Olivia Parker

Cathay CMO knew this ad would "stir hornet's nest"

Speaking exclusively at CampaignComms yesterday, Ed Bell revealed what really happened when the ban of the airline's ad featuring a gay couple sparked controversy in Hong Kong and around the world.

Travel brands, know your place
May 24, 2019
Richard Curtis

Travel brands, know your place

The global travel sector is reaching a confusing saturation point, so winning brands must differentiate through experience, says FutureBrand's APAC CEO.

Cathay Pacific announces huge data breach
Oct 25, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Cathay Pacific announces huge data breach

Personal information, including passport and credit card numbers, hacked from around 9.4 million passengers, airline confirms.

This Korean Air ad has first-class style but economy copy
Sep 6, 2018
Ad Nut

This Korean Air ad has first-class style but economy copy

Ogilvy Shanghai's new campaign scales new heights of vagueness.

