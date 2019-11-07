airline
Qantas appoints new CMO
Jo Boundy has been with Qantas for a decade, most recently as CMO of Qantas Loyalty.
EVA Air gets emotional with new campaign
The airline's initiative focuses on the reasons why people travel.
Cathay CMO knew this ad would "stir hornet's nest"
Speaking exclusively at CampaignComms yesterday, Ed Bell revealed what really happened when the ban of the airline's ad featuring a gay couple sparked controversy in Hong Kong and around the world.
Travel brands, know your place
The global travel sector is reaching a confusing saturation point, so winning brands must differentiate through experience, says FutureBrand's APAC CEO.
Cathay Pacific announces huge data breach
Personal information, including passport and credit card numbers, hacked from around 9.4 million passengers, airline confirms.
This Korean Air ad has first-class style but economy copy
Ogilvy Shanghai's new campaign scales new heights of vagueness.
