air
Will Apple ever be able to outdo South Korea’s biggest brands?
There seems little room to move at the top of our top 100 brands ranking, but a shakeup is on the cards in the entertainment space.
SilkAir announces tender for social, creative and PR
Singapore Airlines subsidiary puts out RFP as part of procurement cycle.
Air China: Let all of us cast the first stone
Racism, bias and ignorance are not problems that are limited to Air China, writes Reno Yue.
Intel goes on Ultrabook offensive to improve sales in China
MAINLAND CHINA - Intel is entering a new phase in its campaign to raise the disappointing awareness and sales of its Intel-powered Ultrabook, which launched in China in 2012.
Air NZ continues viral safety video spree with Bear Grylls
AUCKLAND - Air New Zealand's latest effort in a series of entertaining safety videos stars British celebrity adventurer Bear Grylls of Man vs Wild fame.
VIDEO: Air Asia’s Kathleen Tan on opportunistic marketing and being a challenger brand
SINGAPORE - In an exclusive interview with Campaign, Kathleen Tan, the regional head of Commercial for Air Asia, spoke about the opportunistic marketing that the budget carrier carried out that left rival Tiger Airways defenceless.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins