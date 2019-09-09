air

Will Apple ever be able to outdo South Korea’s biggest brands?
Sep 9, 2019
David Blecken

Will Apple ever be able to outdo South Korea’s biggest brands?

There seems little room to move at the top of our top 100 brands ranking, but a shakeup is on the cards in the entertainment space.

SilkAir announces tender for social, creative and PR
Nov 8, 2016
Faaez Samadi

SilkAir announces tender for social, creative and PR

Singapore Airlines subsidiary puts out RFP as part of procurement cycle.

Air China: Let all of us cast the first stone
Sep 15, 2016
Reno Yue

Air China: Let all of us cast the first stone

Racism, bias and ignorance are not problems that are limited to Air China, writes Reno Yue.

Intel goes on Ultrabook offensive to improve sales in China
Mar 8, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Intel goes on Ultrabook offensive to improve sales in China

MAINLAND CHINA - Intel is entering a new phase in its campaign to raise the disappointing awareness and sales of its Intel-powered Ultrabook, which launched in China in 2012.

Air NZ continues viral safety video spree with Bear Grylls
Mar 6, 2013
Emily Tan

Air NZ continues viral safety video spree with Bear Grylls

AUCKLAND - Air New Zealand's latest effort in a series of entertaining safety videos stars British celebrity adventurer Bear Grylls of Man vs Wild fame.

VIDEO: Air Asia’s Kathleen Tan on opportunistic marketing and being a challenger brand
Nov 10, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

VIDEO: Air Asia’s Kathleen Tan on opportunistic marketing and being a challenger brand

SINGAPORE - In an exclusive interview with Campaign, Kathleen Tan, the regional head of Commercial for Air Asia, spoke about the opportunistic marketing that the budget carrier carried out that left rival Tiger Airways defenceless.

