Should the latest Facebook revelations alarm advertisers?
2 days ago
Arvind Hickman

Brand safety has become a major issue for advertisers and their media agencies to manage in recent years, so should brands be concerned about the latest Facebook revelations?

How 5G will affect marketing communications
Jul 10, 2019
Steve Yi

Faster speeds will make advanced creative technologies mainstream, and allow AI-driven campaigns to instantly adjust to changing environments. Steve Yi at Geometry Korea asks, will you be ready?

WFA threatens social-media platforms with advertiser action
Mar 27, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Group pledges support to Association of New Zealand Advertisers following Christchurch attacks.

4As Malaysia again condemns 'disturbing' pitch behaviour
Jan 24, 2019
Faaez Samadi

The association issued another statement following ongoing reports of brands trying to stake claims over agency pitch ideas.

Facebook scandal 'puts brands in a delicate position'
Mar 26, 2018
Faaez Samadi

It’s not the end of days by any means, but brands will have to re-think their relationship with one of the world’s biggest ad platforms, observers say.

Ad fraud scam costs advertisers up to US$5m a day, says security firm
Dec 22, 2016
Gurjit Degun

US brands and advertisers are losing between US$3m and US$5m a day from a complex online ad fraud scam, according to US cyber security company.

