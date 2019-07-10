advertisers
Should the latest Facebook revelations alarm advertisers?
Brand safety has become a major issue for advertisers and their media agencies to manage in recent years, so should brands be concerned about the latest Facebook revelations?
How 5G will affect marketing communications
Faster speeds will make advanced creative technologies mainstream, and allow AI-driven campaigns to instantly adjust to changing environments. Steve Yi at Geometry Korea asks, will you be ready?
WFA threatens social-media platforms with advertiser action
Group pledges support to Association of New Zealand Advertisers following Christchurch attacks.
4As Malaysia again condemns 'disturbing' pitch behaviour
The association issued another statement following ongoing reports of brands trying to stake claims over agency pitch ideas.
Facebook scandal 'puts brands in a delicate position'
It’s not the end of days by any means, but brands will have to re-think their relationship with one of the world’s biggest ad platforms, observers say.
Ad fraud scam costs advertisers up to US$5m a day, says security firm
US brands and advertisers are losing between US$3m and US$5m a day from a complex online ad fraud scam, according to US cyber security company.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins