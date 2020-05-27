adobe
Behind-the-scenes on converting a huge physical event to a virtual one
The VP of experience marketing at Adobe gives insight on how the company converted its annual Las Vegas Summit into an online event.
CX leaders thrice as likely to exceed business goals: Adobe/Econsultancy report
From being a fringe benefit to marketers a decade ago, customer experience has become a mission-critical asset, according to Adobe and Econsultancy's Experience Index 2020 Digital Trends report.
Take Campaign’s survey on the value of creativity – we need your opinion
Campaign and Adobe invite creative professionals to take our survey on the value of creativity
Marketers still slow to improve CX
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite all the talk about experience being a priority, most brands are still aren’t moving fast enough, according to Adobe’s latest study.
Diversity advocate, HP marketing lead Lucio heads to Facebook
Antonio Lucio succeeds Gary Briggs, who retired from the social platform in January.
Investments in customer experience bear fruit across the board: Research
The good news: Experience-focused brands perform better on a wide range of metrics. The bad news: Only 29% of companies in APAC qualify.
