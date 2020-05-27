adobe

Behind-the-scenes on converting a huge physical event to a virtual one
May 27, 2020
Alex Amado

Behind-the-scenes on converting a huge physical event to a virtual one

The VP of experience marketing at Adobe gives insight on how the company converted its annual Las Vegas Summit into an online event.

CX leaders thrice as likely to exceed business goals: Adobe/Econsultancy report
Feb 7, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

CX leaders thrice as likely to exceed business goals: Adobe/Econsultancy report

From being a fringe benefit to marketers a decade ago, customer experience has become a mission-critical asset, according to Adobe and Econsultancy's Experience Index 2020 Digital Trends report.

Marketers still slow to improve CX
Apr 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

Marketers still slow to improve CX

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite all the talk about experience being a priority, most brands are still aren’t moving fast enough, according to Adobe’s latest study.

Diversity advocate, HP marketing lead Lucio heads to Facebook
Aug 24, 2018
Lindsay Stein

Diversity advocate, HP marketing lead Lucio heads to Facebook

Antonio Lucio succeeds Gary Briggs, who retired from the social platform in January.

Investments in customer experience bear fruit across the board: Research
Aug 16, 2018
Staff Reporters

Investments in customer experience bear fruit across the board: Research

The good news: Experience-focused brands perform better on a wide range of metrics. The bad news: Only 29% of companies in APAC qualify.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia