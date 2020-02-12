absolut

Absolut champions trash with sustainability-focused fashion show
Feb 12, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Catwalk to celebrate vodka brand's limited-edition recycled bottle during London Fashion Week.

Seven rules of music and brand partnerships
Dec 2, 2014
Afdhel Aziz

Brands and artists can make beautiful music together—if they work together in harmony

Absolut Vodka hosts party in a disused Hong Kong factory warehouse
Mar 26, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

A party on 21 March celebrated Absolut's first ArtBeat project, curated by conceptual artist Jay Forster and DJ duo Daft Pink and presented by Hong Kong-based brand activation agencies BrandRapport and BrandBeat. Absolut has strong brand positioning in the art space, but its agencies wanted to create something that brought that down to a local level in Hong Kong.

Absolut and SapientNitro invite gallery-goers to 'eavesdrop' on vodka bottles
Feb 14, 2012
Staff Reporters

NEW DELHI - In line with its heritage as a brand that uses the arts to enhance its image, Absolut vodka featured its bottles in an interactive art installation created by SapientNitro for the India Art Fair in late January.

Juan Tan spearheads creative team for The Brand Union China
Jun 28, 2011
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI and BEIJING - The Brand Union has appointed Malaysia-Chinese creative veteran Juan Tan as creative director, China. He will spearhead both of its Beijing and Shanghai offices.

Absolut to launch first-ever China limited edition 72 Bian
Dec 9, 2010
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE – Absolut has collaborated with Chinese avant-garde artist Gao Yu to launch its first-ever China limited edition design, of which only 72 bottles will be released in Singapore before Lunar New Year.

