Global Absolut campaign imagines end of life behind screens

Absolut is launching an absolutely huge global campaign, by BBH Singapore, that will run in a great many markets: the UK, China, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Ireland, Netherlands, Romania, Thailand, Morocco, Serbia, Hong Kong and South Africa starting this week, and rolling out next year to Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, the Persian Gulf, SSA, Chile, Greece, Croatia, Latvia and Colombia.

The work looks to be easily up to the task of reaching such a massive audience. In the before times, Ad Nut got tired of work that urged people to put down their devices and make connections IRL. The admonition, while well meaning, became trite and overdone. Lazy marketing.

But now, as people in many areas are just starting to enjoy the freedom to see actual humans that they don't live with—without a screen mediating the interaction—the message has a new resonance. The animation and the music and the climactic transition to warm, live-action humans in the above film...it all works. The outdoor ads (below) complement it perfectly. The drinks look good too.

Like any big global campaign, great care has been taken to broaden appeal by including an array of well-knowns, which in this case means American actor Tessa Thompson, British musician MNEK, online gaming star Ricki Ortiz, and Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai.

The #TogetherIRL campaign is the first instance of a new brand platform for Absolut, called 'It's in our spirit', which Ad Nut also likes because Ad Nut will never tire of double-meaning wordplay.

