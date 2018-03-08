Phibious

Phibious and Innocean partner to boost business development in Vietnam
Staff Reporters

The partnership will give an edge to Korean brands and businesses looking to expand in Vietnam, one of the fastest-growing markets in Southeast Asia.

Vietnamobile explores 'Unbelievable freedom'
Mar 8, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

A campaign through Phibious spotlights Vietnamese performers in a bid to give the brand a bolder personality and highlight a "limitless' data plan.

Phibious Group hires regional strategy officer
Mar 14, 2016
Matthew Miller

HO CHI MINH CITY - Phibious Group has appointed Rekha Padmalaya as chief strategy officer for Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.

This Coca-Cola World Cup ad was made in Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia
Jun 30, 2014
Matthew Miller

VIETNAM - Phibious of Vietnam has created a Coca-Cola World Cup ad that was shot in Thailand and Malaysia (among other countries) and will air in 126 nations.

Cambodia's Cellcard aims for hearts with 7-minute film
Jun 25, 2014
Matthew Miller

CAMBODIA - With ad agency Phibious, Cambodian mobile-network provider Cellcard launched an ambitious film to connect with its customers through a gritty family story.

FV Hospital launches campaign inspired by doctor's dedication
Jul 22, 2013
Racheal Lee

HO CHI MINH CITY - FV Hospital has launched an integrated campaign, inspired by the true story of the hospital's DR Dai, whose dedication and care has saved many lives.

