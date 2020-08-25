Marketing News
Matthew Miller
2 days ago

Rolls-Royce updates brand to heighten appeal among younger, more diverse buyers

The visual-identity overhaul is part of a "journey from automotive manufacturer to house of luxury", and the increasing importance of Asia-Pacific markets factored into the changes.

Rolls-Royce today unveils a thorough revamp of its visual brand identity, which includes a new wordmark, new usage protocols for its double-R monogram and badge, and both a makeover and a literal change of direction for its 'Spirit of Ecstasy'—the winged figure that adorns the company's cars.

Executed by design agency Pentagram, the new identity rolls out in September. (A rundown of the changes and an explanatory video appear below.) 

The average age of today's Rolls-Royce buyer is just 43, and markets around the world are increasingly important, according to the company. So the challenge was to develop a visual language that would remain true to the brand's heritage while also appealing to affluent buyers regardless of their age, their geographic location or the medium in which they encounter the brand.

“As the marque's digital presence increases, there has never been a more important time for the visual language of the company to reflect our standing as the leading luxury brand in the world," said CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös. "We have embarked on a fascinating journey of modernising our brand identity to echo those changes seen in our portfolio, our client demographic, their lifestyle and the luxury world that surrounds them." 

Speaking to Campaign Asia-Pacific, Richard Carter, the company's global communications director, said China is now the brand's second largest market after the US. Meanwhile, Korea is coming on strong, Japan remains important, and even markets such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam, where the company "didn't have a dream of selling cars 10 years ago", are generating Rolls-Royce buyers.

"It's very clear to us, having moved from a company which had around 25 or 30 outlets around the world to now having 140, that taste patterns are different in different places," Carter said. "It goes without saying. And because those taste patterns are different, we have to be able to cater for them. And the manner in which we cater for them is largely via our designers, who understand these taste patterns and study them the world over."

The majority of Rolls-Royce cars sold are bespoke models—blank canvases with a great many customisible elements that buyers get to dictate. Carter admitted that some of the choices people make cause him to gasp when he sees them, but asserted that that's precisely the point. "We always like to say, we are not the taste police," he said. "We do not go around saying 'No, we don't think you should have a pink car with green doors and purple upholstery'. If that's your taste, and you love it, and you find that beautiful, then we are here to service that taste." 

How does all this filter through to the new visual identity? "What feels particularly pertinent from Asia at the moment is, there's such a vibrancy, there's such a dynamism to those markets," Melanie Evans, Rolls-Royce's general manager of client and brand, told Campaign. "They're so progressive and they are developing so quickly." APAC clients are exciting to work with because they're among the most progressive in terms of their ideas about modern design. "And they are some of the most challenging in what they expect from the brand, because they want it to be more vibrant," she added. "They want it to be more contemporary. Those conversations, particularly spurred on by some of our Asian and Chinese client interactions, have really forced us to examine how we portray the brand."

Here's a look at the changes the brand is making:

Spirit of Ecstasy

Adorning Rolls-Royce prows since 1911, the winged figure will play a more prominent role across all types of materials. Pentagram engaged Chris Mitchell, a noted illustrator of brand and identity icons, to distill the form. The brand also decided to turn the figure 180 degrees so that it is "boldly facing the future, reflective of the marque itself". 

Pentagram also created a new visual treatment of the 'Spirit of Ecstasy', called The Spirit of Ecstasy Expression. Featuring concentric lines, the element melds a technical feel with the flow of a fine fabric, and Pentagram has created a digital tool that will spin out versions for a variety of uses.

Badge of Honour / wordmark / monogram

The 'Badge of Honour' that appears on the hood of every Rolls (a double-R and the words "Rolls Royce" enclosed within a vertical rectangle) is not changing, but will appear only on the marque's cars. A double-R monogram (without the rectangle or the brand name) will replace the badge in marketing collateral. Meanwhile, the wordmark 'Rolls-Royce Motor Cars', has been redesigned to de-emphasise 'Motor Cars', and Pentagram found typography in the brand's archives from the 1930s to inspire an art-deco style reworking.

Colours

The signature colour is 'Purple Spirit', with a metallic rose gold as a complement. “Purple Spirit has a deep and powerful tone," said Sami Coultas, bespoke colour and trim designer at Rolls-Royce. "It is a colour of modernity that evokes connotations of the dark and majestic night. It has an energy that conjures emotion with thoughts of strength and ambition." The rose gold adds "elegance and grace". 

Typeface

The chosen typeface is Riviera Nights, which comes from the same family as the brand's previous font Gil Sans Alt, and has been enhanced with bevels. 

This post is filed under...
Rebranding exercises

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Rolls Royce Phantom likened to...a Siamese fighting fish?
Advertising
Apr 4, 2018
Ad Nut

Rolls Royce Phantom likened to...a Siamese fighting ...

Taking the 'van' out of Gogovan?
Advertising
Jul 14, 2020
Matthew Miller

Taking the 'van' out of Gogovan?

Cadbury's new look will help it cut through both online and offline
Marketing
Apr 21, 2020
Nick Vaus

Cadbury's new look will help it cut through both ...

Text100 wins Rolls-Royce in SEA
PR
Aug 10, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Text100 wins Rolls-Royce in SEA

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
54 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.