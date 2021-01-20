Call blocker app's print and outdoor campaign takes on harassment against women in India

Call-blocking app Truecaller has released an outdoor and print campaign in India that takes on sexual harassment women face through inappropriate calls and messages.

It's based on the insight that 76% of sexual or inappropriate calls and messages women receive are from unknown people. The campaign is titled '#ItsNotOk'.

Manan Shah, director - marketing, Truecaller, said, "Over the last four years we've seen a growing support from all quarters of the society, for our fight against women's harassment. While we have seen some increase in the number of women reporting such crimes to the authorities over the last few years, we have a lot of ground to cover. This edition of the campaign is our bold effort to bring this initiative to the masses through TV and other traditional media. This is also the first time in the history of Truecaller that we are doing newspaper ads and outdoor advertising."

Ravi Raghavendra, head - creative, Thinkstr, added, "This is a campaign that was waiting to happen. A real issue that had to be firmly dealt with. Who better than Truecaller, which is the first line of defense for crores of women in India, to send out a strong message and instil fear in the perpetrators of online harassment. We have deliberately kept the messaging fearless, bold and in first person. We hope this will encourage more women to go beyond blocking their harassers and take timely action by reporting them to the authorities."