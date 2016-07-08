Sam Scrouther

Melbourne's international film festival helps fan direct film from memory
The Work
Jul 8, 2016
From Australia: ‘Directed From Memory: Films That Stay With You’ for Melbourne International Film Festival by McCann Melbourne.

CK global fall campaign has a few nods to Asia
Advertising
Jul 8, 2016
Newly launched campaign features some Asian faces. Will it make a difference for the brand in the region?

McDonald's Hong Kong remembers its past with toys, throwback ads
Advertising
Jul 7, 2016
McDonald’s, in partnership with DDB and Tribal Hong Kong, celebrates the future by honouring its past in a new campaign.

Why was mobile-manic Asia so conspicuously absent at Cannes?
Digital
Jul 7, 2016
Campaign caught up with Malcolm Poynton, this year’s Mobile Lions jury president and also global chief creative officer of Cheil Worldwide.

FMCG brand rankings show Asian consumers prefer local brands
Data
Jul 5, 2016
According to Kantar Worldpanel's Annual FMCG Brand Footprint study, local players dominated the Asian market in 2015.

SmarTone asks, when was the last time you smiled?
Advertising
Jul 4, 2016
SmarTone has launched a branding campaign with the aim of being seen as more than a "purely functional mobile provider".

