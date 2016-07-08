From Australia: ‘Directed From Memory: Films That Stay With You’ for Melbourne International Film Festival by McCann Melbourne.
Newly launched campaign features some Asian faces. Will it make a difference for the brand in the region?
McDonald’s, in partnership with DDB and Tribal Hong Kong, celebrates the future by honouring its past in a new campaign.
Campaign caught up with Malcolm Poynton, this year’s Mobile Lions jury president and also global chief creative officer of Cheil Worldwide.
According to Kantar Worldpanel's Annual FMCG Brand Footprint study, local players dominated the Asian market in 2015.
SmarTone has launched a branding campaign with the aim of being seen as more than a "purely functional mobile provider".
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins