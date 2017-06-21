Dave McCaughan

Send feedback to Dave McCaughan.
Ice Bucket memories: time for another challenge?
Opinions
Jun 21, 2017
Dave McCaughan

Ice Bucket memories: time for another challenge?

On World ALS Day, Dave McCaughan wants to ensure an important cause is not forgotten.

Thailand: Older, female, Chinese?
Marketing
Feb 29, 2016
Dave McCaughan

Thailand: Older, female, Chinese?

Apart from the well-known economic situation, three other trends are driving conditions for marketers in Thailand, reports man on the ground Dave McCaughan.

Old is gold: Growth will come from 60-somethings
Marketing
Aug 25, 2015
Dave McCaughan

Old is gold: Growth will come from 60-somethings

Dave McCaughan speaks at a lot of conferences (only sometimes with his boxers on the outside) and always learns something. Kicking off a new series where he'll share his learnings, here's a report on a conference about marketing to the 'silver' set.

What brands need to understand about fans and fandom
Opinions
Nov 12, 2014
Dave McCaughan

What brands need to understand about fans and fandom

Jerry Seinfeld captured the irrational essence of sports fandom when he observed that in the end, you're cheering for laundry more than anything else. Yet fandom remains undeniably powerful and important to brands, as Dave McCaughan of McCann Worldgroup Hong Kong explores.

Reaching diverse consumer groups: Seniors
Analysis
Jul 4, 2014
Dave McCaughan

Reaching diverse consumer groups: Seniors

As part of the Asia's Top 1000 Brands report, we asked a series of experts to provide insight into effective communication with specific consumer groups. In this first instalment, McCann's Dave McCaughan discusses the fastest-growing demographic in many markets.

Five things you need to know about mens underwear
Marketing
Jan 26, 2011
Dave McCaughan

Five things you need to know about mens underwear

Dave McCaughan is the regional strategy planning director for McCann WorldGroup, but he is also known as 'Mr Underwear' from Karachi to Taipei. Here are his insights on the relationship between men's underwear and marketing.

