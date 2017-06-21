Dave McCaughan speaks at a lot of conferences (only sometimes with his boxers on the outside) and always learns something. Kicking off a new series where he'll share his learnings, here's a report on a conference about marketing to the 'silver' set.
Jerry Seinfeld captured the irrational essence of sports fandom when he observed that in the end, you're cheering for laundry more than anything else. Yet fandom remains undeniably powerful and important to brands, as Dave McCaughan of McCann Worldgroup Hong Kong explores.
As part of the Asia's Top 1000 Brands report, we asked a series of experts to provide insight into effective communication with specific consumer groups. In this first instalment, McCann's Dave McCaughan discusses the fastest-growing demographic in many markets.
Dave McCaughan is the regional strategy planning director for McCann WorldGroup, but he is also known as 'Mr Underwear' from Karachi to Taipei. Here are his insights on the relationship between men's underwear and marketing.