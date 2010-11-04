CIC Weekly Buzz

CIC: China's leading provider of Internet intelligence and insight based on IWOM technology, research and consulting.

Send feedback to CIC Weekly Buzz.
Scarce iPhone 4 drives grey market buzz in China : CIC
Digital
Nov 4, 2010
CIC Weekly Buzz

Scarce iPhone 4 drives grey market buzz in China : CIC

CHINA - CIC tracked online buzz around the launch of iPhone 4, and the ensuing shortage, during September and October.

Perfume drives luxury goods buzz at Shanghai Expo : CIC
Digital
Sep 14, 2010
CIC Weekly Buzz

Perfume drives luxury goods buzz at Shanghai Expo : CIC

SHANGHAI - Luxury goods from all over the world available at the Expo is creating a stir online as perfume from the French Pavilion drives the buzz, according to CIC's latest buzz report.

BBS tops chart for Chinese Valentine's Day buzz : CIC
Digital
Aug 26, 2010
CIC Weekly Buzz

BBS tops chart for Chinese Valentine's Day buzz : CIC

CHINA - BBS has emerged as the social media channel of choice for Chinese Valentine's Day, celebrated on 16 August this year.

Synutra IMF issue creates buzz, but not crisis : CIC
Marketing
Aug 17, 2010
CIC Weekly Buzz

Synutra IMF issue creates buzz, but not crisis : CIC

CHINA - Following recent reports that Synutra infant milk formula might be linked to abnormal sexual development in infants, CIC looks at how netizens responded to the report.

Synutra IMF issue creates buzz, but not crisis : CIC
Digital
Aug 17, 2010
CIC Weekly Buzz

Synutra IMF issue creates buzz, but not crisis : CIC

CHINA - Following recent reports that Synutra infant milk formula might be linked to abnormal sexual development in infants, CIC looks at how netizens responded to the report.

‘Show girls’ drive online buzz for ChinaJoy : CIC
Digital
Aug 13, 2010
CIC Weekly Buzz

‘Show girls’ drive online buzz for ChinaJoy : CIC

CHINA - CIC's latest report measuring online buzz around gaming event ChinaJoy supports the age old adage that sex sells

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia