CHINA - CIC tracked online buzz around the launch of iPhone 4, and the ensuing shortage, during September and October.
SHANGHAI - Luxury goods from all over the world available at the Expo is creating a stir online as perfume from the French Pavilion drives the buzz, according to CIC's latest buzz report.
CHINA - BBS has emerged as the social media channel of choice for Chinese Valentine's Day, celebrated on 16 August this year.
CHINA - Following recent reports that Synutra infant milk formula might be linked to abnormal sexual development in infants, CIC looks at how netizens responded to the report.
CHINA - CIC's latest report measuring online buzz around gaming event ChinaJoy supports the age old adage that sex sells
